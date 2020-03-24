Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/20, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/30/20, Medtronic PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/17/20, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.585 on 4/9/20. As a percentage of ZBH's recent stock price of $88.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when ZBH shares open for trading on 3/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for MDT to open 0.69% lower in price and for ADC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZBH, MDT, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, 2.74% for Medtronic PLC, and 4.25% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 9.1%, Medtronic PLC shares are up about 8%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

