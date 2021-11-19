Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum China Holdings, Loews and Southside Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/21, Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), and Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/21, Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/7/21, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/9/21. As a percentage of YUMC's recent stock price of $53.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Yum China Holdings Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when YUMC shares open for trading on 11/23/21. Similarly, investors should look for L to open 0.11% lower in price and for SBSI to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YUMC, L, and SBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Yum China Holdings Inc, 0.45% for Loews Corp., and 3.04% for Southside Bancshares, Inc..

In Friday trading, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Loews Corp. shares are off about 1.7%, and Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

