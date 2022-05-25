Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum China Holdings, Cable One and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/21/22, Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 6/17/22, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of YUMC's recent stock price of $40.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Yum China Holdings Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when YUMC shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for CABO to open 0.22% lower in price and for BIP to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YUMC, CABO, and BIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for Yum China Holdings Inc, 0.88% for Cable One Inc, and 3.51% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Cable One Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

