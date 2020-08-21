Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum! Brands, Standard and Poors Global and Sun Life Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/20, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/11/20, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 9/10/20, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/30/20. As a percentage of YUM's recent stock price of $95.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Yum! Brands Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when YUM shares open for trading on 8/25/20. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.19% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YUM, SPGI, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for Yum! Brands Inc, 0.75% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 5.23% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Yum! Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.