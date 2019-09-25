Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yamana Gold, Amdocs and Enerplus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yamana Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/19, Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 10/25/19, and Enerplus Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of AUY's recent stock price of $3.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Yamana Gold Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when AUY shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for DOX to open 0.44% lower in price and for ERF to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AUY, DOX, and ERF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for Yamana Gold Inc, 1.74% for Amdocs Ltd., and 1.58% for Enerplus Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Amdocs Ltd. shares are down about 0.8%, and Enerplus Corp shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

