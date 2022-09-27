Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xerox Holdings, Monolithic Power Systems and Regal Rexnord

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), and Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xerox Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/31/22, Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/14/22, and Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of XRX's recent stock price of $14.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.78%, so look for shares of Xerox Holdings Corp to trade 1.78% lower — all else being equal — when XRX shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for MPWR to open 0.20% lower in price and for RRX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XRX, MPWR, and RRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX):



Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.13% for Xerox Holdings Corp, 0.79% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc, and 1.02% for Regal Rexnord Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are up about 3%, and Regal Rexnord Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

