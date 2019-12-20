Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xcel Energy, Portland General Electric and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/24/19, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 1/20/20, Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/15/20, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 1/10/20. As a percentage of XEL's recent stock price of $64.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Xcel Energy Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when XEL shares open for trading on 12/24/19. Similarly, investors should look for POR to open 0.68% lower in price and for HASI to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XEL, POR, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Xcel Energy Inc, 2.73% for Portland General Electric Co., and 4.16% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Friday trading, Xcel Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Portland General Electric Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

