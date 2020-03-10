Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xcel Energy, Northwestern and Chesapeake Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/20/20, Northwestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/31/20, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 4/6/20. As a percentage of XEL's recent stock price of $69.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Xcel Energy Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when XEL shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for NWE to open 0.81% lower in price and for CPK to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for XEL, NWE, and CPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for Xcel Energy Inc, 3.25% for Northwestern Corp., and 1.73% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Xcel Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Northwestern Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

