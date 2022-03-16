Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, DTE Energy and DT Midstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/22, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/31/22, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 4/15/22, and DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $86.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 3/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.70% lower in price and for DTM to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WH, DTE, and DTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, 2.78% for DTE Energy Co, and 4.90% for DT Midstream Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 2.5%, DTE Energy Co shares are off about 0.4%, and DT Midstream Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.