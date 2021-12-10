Ex-Dividend Reminder: Worthington Industries, Eastman Chemical and NewMarket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/29/21, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 1/7/22, and NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 1/3/22. As a percentage of WOR's recent stock price of $51.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when WOR shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.65% lower in price and for NEU to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WOR, EMN, and NEU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Worthington Industries, Inc., 2.59% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 2.51% for NewMarket Corp.

In Friday trading, Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are up about 0.8%, and NewMarket Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

