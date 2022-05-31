Ex-Dividend Reminder: World Fuel Services, Trane Technologies and Suncor Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT), Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), and Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. World Fuel Services Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/1/22, Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/30/22, and Suncor Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 6/24/22. As a percentage of INT's recent stock price of $25.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of World Fuel Services Corp. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when INT shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for TT to open 0.49% lower in price and for SU to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INT, TT, and SU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT):



Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for World Fuel Services Corp., 1.94% for Trane Technologies plc, and 4.49% for Suncor Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Trane Technologies plc shares are down about 1.9%, and Suncor Energy Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.