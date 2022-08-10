Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodward, Rockwell Automation and Applied Industrial Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/29/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 9/12/22, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/31/22. As a percentage of WWD's recent stock price of $99.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Woodward, Inc. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WWD shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for ROK to open 0.45% lower in price and for AIT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWD, ROK, and AIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD):



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK):



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Woodward, Inc., 1.81% for Rockwell Automation, Inc., and 1.29% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Woodward, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

