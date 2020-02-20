Ex-Dividend Reminder: Woodside Pete, Brunswick and Rush Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/20, Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY), Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), and Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Woodside Pete Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.55 on 3/20/20, Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/13/20, and Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/17/20. As a percentage of WOPEY's recent stock price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of Woodside Pete Ltd to trade 2.46% lower — all else being equal — when WOPEY shares open for trading on 2/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for BC to open 0.37% lower in price and for RUSHA to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WOPEY, BC, and RUSHA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Woodside Pete Ltd, 1.48% for Brunswick Corp., and 1.20% for Rush Enterprises Inc..

In Thursday trading, Woodside Pete Ltd shares are currently up about 1.4%, Brunswick Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

