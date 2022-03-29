Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wolverine World Wide, Ralph Lauren and Keurig Dr Pepper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/22, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/5/22, Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6875 on 4/15/22, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 4/15/22. As a percentage of WWW's recent stock price of $23.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when WWW shares open for trading on 3/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for RL to open 0.55% lower in price and for KDP to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWW, RL, and KDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., 2.22% for Ralph Lauren Corp, and 1.96% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.2%, Ralph Lauren Corp shares are up about 4.2%, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.