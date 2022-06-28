Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wolverine World Wide, Philip Morris International and Franchise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/22, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/1/22, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 7/15/22, and Franchise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 7/15/22. As a percentage of WWW's recent stock price of $21.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WWW shares open for trading on 6/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 1.21% lower in price and for FRG to open 1.64% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WWW, PM, and FRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., 4.84% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 6.56% for Franchise Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Franchise Group Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.