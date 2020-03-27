Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wolverine World Wide, Ingredion and Comcast

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/20, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/1/20, Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 4/27/20, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/22/20. As a percentage of WWW's recent stock price of $14.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when WWW shares open for trading on 3/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for INGR to open 0.86% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WWW, INGR, and CMCSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.82% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., 3.45% for Ingredion Inc, and 2.61% for Comcast Corp.

In Friday trading, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.7%, Ingredion Inc shares are off about 2.4%, and Comcast Corp shares are down about 3.9% on the day.

