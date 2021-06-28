Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winpak, Keurig Dr Pepper and Wolverine World Wide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/21, Winpak, Ltd. (Symbol: WIPKF), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winpak, Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/9/21, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 7/15/21, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/2/21. As a percentage of WIPKF's recent stock price of $34.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Winpak, Ltd. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when WIPKF shares open for trading on 6/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for KDP to open 0.54% lower in price and for WWW to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WIPKF, KDP, and WWW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winpak, Ltd. (Symbol: WIPKF):



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.35% for Winpak, Ltd., 2.15% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, and 1.20% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc..

In Monday trading, Winpak, Ltd. shares are currently up about 6%, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

