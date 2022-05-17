Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wingstop, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Hawaiian Electric Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/22, Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/10/22, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 6/10/22, and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/10/22. As a percentage of WING's recent stock price of $82.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Wingstop Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when WING shares open for trading on 5/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for WBA to open 1.09% lower in price and for HE to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WING, WBA, and HE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Wingstop Inc, 4.36% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and 3.33% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wingstop Inc shares are currently up about 3.2%, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

