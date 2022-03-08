Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wingstop, Lithia Motors and Spire

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/25/22, Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/25/22, and Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.685 on 4/4/22. As a percentage of WING's recent stock price of $125.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Wingstop Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when WING shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for LAD to open 0.11% lower in price and for SR to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WING, LAD, and SR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Wingstop Inc, 0.44% for Lithia Motors Inc, and 3.82% for Spire Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wingstop Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Lithia Motors Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Spire Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

