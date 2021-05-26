Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Willis Towers Watson Public, Nike and Polaris

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/21, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW), Nike (Symbol: NKE), and Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/15/21, Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 7/1/21, and Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of WLTW's recent stock price of $260.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when WLTW shares open for trading on 5/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for NKE to open 0.20% lower in price and for PII to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLTW, NKE, and PII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW):

WLTW+Dividend+History+Chart

Nike (Symbol: NKE):

NKE+Dividend+History+Chart

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):

PII+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, 0.81% for Nike, and 1.92% for Polaris Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, Nike shares are up about 1.5%, and Polaris Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

