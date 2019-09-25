Ex-Dividend Reminder: Willis Towers Watson Public, FirstService and Kirkland Lake Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 10/15/19, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/7/19, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/11/19. As a percentage of WLTW's recent stock price of $197.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WLTW shares open for trading on 9/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.14% lower in price and for KL to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLTW, FSV, and KL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WLTW):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, 0.57% for FirstService Corp , and 0.32% for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently off about 0.1%, FirstService Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

