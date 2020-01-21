Ex-Dividend Reminder: Williams Sonoma, Lennar and Cooper Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/23/20, Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 2/28/20, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 2/7/20, and Cooper Companies, Inc. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 2/10/20. As a percentage of WSM's recent stock price of $76.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Williams Sonoma Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when WSM shares open for trading on 1/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.20% lower in price and for COO to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSM, LEN, and COO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for Williams Sonoma Inc, 0.78% for Lennar Corp, and 0.02% for Cooper Companies, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Lennar Corp shares are up about 1%, and Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

