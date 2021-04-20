Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Williams Sonoma, CVS Health and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/21, Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 5/28/21, CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/3/21, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/5/21. As a percentage of WSM's recent stock price of $169.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Williams Sonoma Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when WSM shares open for trading on 4/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for CVS to open 0.66% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WSM, CVS, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for Williams Sonoma Inc, 2.64% for CVS Health Corporation, and 1.98% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, CVS Health Corporation shares are up about 0.1%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

