Ex-Dividend Reminder: Whirlpool, Flowers Foods and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/20, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 9/15/20, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/11/20, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/25/20. As a percentage of WHR's recent stock price of $181.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Whirlpool Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 8/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 0.80% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, FLO, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for Whirlpool Corp, 3.21% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 4.56% for Kraft Heinz Co .

In Tuesday trading, Whirlpool Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.