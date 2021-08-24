Ex-Dividend Reminder: Whirlpool Corp, Fortune Brands Home & Security and Yum! Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/21, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 9/15/21, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/15/21, and Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/10/21. As a percentage of WHR's recent stock price of $221.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Whirlpool Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 8/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for FBHS to open 0.26% lower in price and for YUM to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, FBHS, and YUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for Whirlpool Corp, 1.05% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., and 1.49% for Yum! Brands Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Whirlpool Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Yum! Brands Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

