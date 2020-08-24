Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wheaton Precious Metals, STERIS and First Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/20, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), and First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/10/20, STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/24/20, and First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/11/20. As a percentage of WPM's recent stock price of $51.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WPM shares open for trading on 8/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for STE to open 0.26% lower in price and for FBP to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WPM, STE, and FBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, 1.04% for STERIS plc , and 3.60% for First Bancorp.

In Monday trading, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, STERIS plc shares are trading flat, and First Bancorp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

