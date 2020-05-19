Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wheaton Precious Metals, Harley-Davidson and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/20, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/4/20, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 6/12/20, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.773 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of WPM's recent stock price of $46.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when WPM shares open for trading on 5/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.09% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPM, HOG, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, 0.37% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 2.36% for Hershey Company .

In Tuesday trading, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 2.1%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are down about 2.8%, and Hershey Company shares are down about 1% on the day.

