Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weyerhaeuser, Amerisafe and Bank of America

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/20, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF), and Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/18/20, Amerisafe Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/18/20, and Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/24/20. As a percentage of WY's recent stock price of $29.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Weyerhaeuser Co to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when WY shares open for trading on 12/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for AMSF to open 0.49% lower in price and for BAC to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WY, AMSF, and BAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Weyerhaeuser Co, 1.95% for Amerisafe Inc, and 2.50% for Bank of America Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently up about 1.2%, Amerisafe Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Bank of America Corp shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

