Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestRock, Pan American Silver and Chevron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/20, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/28/20, Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 5/29/20, and Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $23.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when WRK shares open for trading on 5/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for PAAS to open 0.23% lower in price and for CVX to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRK, PAAS, and CVX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.36% for WestRock Co, 0.93% for Pan American Silver Corp, and 5.90% for Chevron Corporation.

In Thursday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently down about 1.4%, Pan American Silver Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Chevron Corporation shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

