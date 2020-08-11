Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestRock, International Paper and BP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK), International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), and BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestRock Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/25/20, International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 9/15/20, and BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 9/25/20. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $31.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when WRK shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for IP to open 1.34% lower in price and for BP to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRK, IP, and BP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for WestRock Co, 5.36% for International Paper Co, and 5.19% for BP PLC.

In Tuesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently up about 4.1%, International Paper Co shares are up about 5.4%, and BP PLC shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

