Ex-Dividend Reminder: Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Southern Copper Corp and Warrior Met Coal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP), Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), and Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4714 on 8/25/22, Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/25/22, and Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/18/22. As a percentage of WLKP's recent stock price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when WLKP shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for SCCO to open 1.54% lower in price and for HCC to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLKP, SCCO, and HCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP):



Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.53% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP, 6.15% for Southern Copper Corp, and 0.80% for Warrior Met Coal Inc.

In Monday trading, Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are currently off about 0.9%, Southern Copper Corp shares are up about 2.8%, and Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

