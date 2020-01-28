Ex-Dividend Reminder: Western Midstream Partners, Genesis Energy and Targa Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.622 on 2/13/20, Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 2/14/20, and Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 2/18/20. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $18.20, this dividend works out to approximately 3.42%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 3.42% lower — all else being equal — when WES shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for GEL to open 2.82% lower in price and for TRGP to open 2.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WES, GEL, and TRGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.67% for Western Midstream Partners LP, 11.29% for Genesis Energy L.P., and 9.64% for Targa Resources Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.4%, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 0.2%, and Targa Resources Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.