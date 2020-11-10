Ex-Dividend Reminder: Western Alliance Bancorporation, Cognex and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/27/20, Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 11/27/20, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/18/20. As a percentage of WAL's recent stock price of $51.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when WAL shares open for trading on 11/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for CGNX to open 0.09% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAL, CGNX, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for Western Alliance Bancorporation, 0.34% for Cognex Corp, and 2.45% for Corning Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently up about 0.2%, Cognex Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Corning Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.