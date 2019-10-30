Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestAmerica Bancorporation, Sensient Technologies and Minerals Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/19, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), and Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 11/15/19, Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/2/19, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/12/19. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $66.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 11/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for SXT to open 0.63% lower in price and for MTX to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WABC, SXT, and MTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, 2.51% for Sensient Technologies Corp., and 0.38% for Minerals Technologies, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently off about 0.6%, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are down about 1.4%, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

