Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Pharmaceutical Services, Sonoco Products and PPG Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/21, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/17/21, Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/10/21, and PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/10/21. As a percentage of WST's recent stock price of $424.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when WST shares open for trading on 11/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for SON to open 0.75% lower in price and for PPG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WST, SON, and PPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., 3.00% for Sonoco Products Co., and 1.44% for PPG Industries Inc.

In Friday trading, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 2%, Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.7%, and PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

