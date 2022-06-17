Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Restaurant Brands International and Designer Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/21/22, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), and Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/8/22, Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/6/22, and Designer Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/6/22. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $78.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 6/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for QSR to open 1.14% lower in price and for DBI to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, QSR, and DBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.52% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 4.56% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, and 1.44% for Designer Brands Inc.

In Friday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently up about 0.3%, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Designer Brands Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

