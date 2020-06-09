Ex-Dividend Reminder: WesBanco, Northern Trust and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/20, WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), and Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 7/1/20, Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/1/20, and Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/2/20. As a percentage of WSBC's recent stock price of $24.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of WesBanco Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when WSBC shares open for trading on 6/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for NTRS to open 0.77% lower in price and for BR to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSBC, NTRS, and BR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.33% for WesBanco Inc, 3.08% for Northern Trust Corp, and 1.72% for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

In Tuesday trading, WesBanco Inc shares are currently off about 2.7%, Northern Trust Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

