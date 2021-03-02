Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wendy's, Thomson Reuters and TEGNA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/21, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), and TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/15/21, Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 3/17/21, and TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 4/1/21. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $21.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 3/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for TRI to open 0.46% lower in price and for TGNA to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEN, TRI, and TGNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Wendy's Co , 1.83% for Thomson Reuters Corp, and 1.56% for TEGNA Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently off about 0.1%, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and TEGNA Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

