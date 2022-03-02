Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wendy's, Strategic Education and Sinclair Broadcast Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/15/22, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/14/22, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/21/22. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $22.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 3/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.98% lower in price and for SBGI to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEN, STRA, and SBGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Wendy's Co, 3.94% for Strategic Education Inc, and 3.33% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently up about 1.2%, Strategic Education Inc shares are up about 3.5%, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

