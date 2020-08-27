Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wendy's, McDonald's and Interpublic Group of Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/15/20, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 9/15/20, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of WEN's recent stock price of $21.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Wendy's Co to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when WEN shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.58% lower in price and for IPG to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEN, MCD, and IPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Wendy's Co , 2.33% for McDonald's Corp, and 5.60% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc..

In Thursday trading, Wendy's Co shares are currently up about 0.9%, McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

