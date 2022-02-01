Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo & Co, Capitol Federal Financial and First Commonwealth Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/22, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), and First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/1/22, Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 2/18/22, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/18/22. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $54.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 2/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for CFFN to open 0.76% lower in price and for FCF to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, CFFN, and FCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Wells Fargo & Co, 3.06% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, and 2.77% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

