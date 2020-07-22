Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weis Markets, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of New York Mellon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/24/20, Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/10/20, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 8/24/20, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/7/20. As a percentage of WMK's recent stock price of $51.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Weis Markets, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when WMK shares open for trading on 7/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.52% lower in price and for BK to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMK, RY, and BK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Weis Markets, Inc., 6.08% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 3.42% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are down about 0.1%, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.