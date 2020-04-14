Ex-Dividend Reminder: WD-40, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Foot Locker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/20, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), and Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 4/30/20, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 5/5/20, and Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/1/20. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $156.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of WD-40 Co to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when WDFC shares open for trading on 4/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for CBRL to open 1.43% lower in price and for FL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDFC, CBRL, and FL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL):



Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for WD-40 Co, 5.73% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., and 6.61% for Foot Locker, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently up about 1.3%, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares are up about 4.1%, and Foot Locker, Inc. shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.