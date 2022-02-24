Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watts Water Technologies, Clearway Energy and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/22, Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/15/22, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3468 on 3/15/22, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/18/22. As a percentage of WTS's recent stock price of $139.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WTS shares open for trading on 2/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.11% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTS, CWEN, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, 4.45% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 3.08% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Thursday trading, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 2.3%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.