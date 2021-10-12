Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watsco, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold and Quaker Chemical

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/21, Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), and Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.95 on 10/29/21, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 11/1/21, and Quaker Chemical Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 10/29/21. As a percentage of WSO's recent stock price of $275.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Watsco Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when WSO shares open for trading on 10/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for FCX to open 0.21% lower in price and for KWR to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSO, FCX, and KWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX):



Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Watsco Inc., 0.86% for Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, and 0.71% for Quaker Chemical Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Watsco Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are down about 0.5%, and Quaker Chemical Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.