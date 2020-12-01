Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Management, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/20, Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 12/18/20, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/28/20, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/18/20. As a percentage of WM's recent stock price of $120.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Waste Management, Inc. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when WM shares open for trading on 12/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.19% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WM, KNX, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Waste Management, Inc. , 0.76% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 1.19% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.