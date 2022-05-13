Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, Marathon Oil and Matador Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/22, Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/1/22, Marathon Oil Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/10/22, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/3/22. As a percentage of WCN's recent stock price of $123.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Waste Connections Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WCN shares open for trading on 5/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MRO to open 0.30% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WCN, MRO, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Waste Connections Inc, 1.21% for Marathon Oil Corp., and 0.42% for Matador Resources Co.

In Friday trading, Waste Connections Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Marathon Oil Corp. shares are up about 5%, and Matador Resources Co shares are up about 5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.