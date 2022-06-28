Ex-Dividend Reminder: Washington Trust Bancorp, Pegasystems and General Dynamics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/22, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH), Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/8/22, Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 7/15/22, and General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 8/5/22. As a percentage of WASH's recent stock price of $49.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when WASH shares open for trading on 6/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for PEGA to open 0.06% lower in price and for GD to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WASH, PEGA, and GD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH):



Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., 0.23% for Pegasystems Inc, and 2.23% for General Dynamics Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Pegasystems Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and General Dynamics Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

