Ex-Dividend Reminder: Washington Trust Bancorp, Bank of Nova Scotia and ServisFirst Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/19, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH), Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS), and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 10/11/19, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 10/29/19, and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/11/19. As a percentage of WASH's recent stock price of $49.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when WASH shares open for trading on 9/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for BNS to open 1.57% lower in price and for SFBS to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WASH, BNS, and SFBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., 6.27% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax, and 1.78% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.

In Thursday trading, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are up about 0.7%, and ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

