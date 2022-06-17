Ex-Dividend Reminder: Washington REIT, Broadcom and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/21/22, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/6/22, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.10 on 6/30/22, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/13/22. As a percentage of WRE's recent stock price of $21.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when WRE shares open for trading on 6/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.83% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WRE, AVGO, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE):



Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.13% for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, 3.31% for Broadcom Inc, and 1.59% for Toro Company.

In Friday trading, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.9%, Broadcom Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Toro Company shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

